Fantasy Football Podcast: Rams make YOLO moves, Saquon is back and the TE wasteland

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

There’s a lot to talk about as we head into Week 7 of the NFL season, and Liz Loza and Matt Harmon cover it all in the latest fantasy football podcast.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $250K Baller. $10 entry fee and $25K to first place]

First up, how about that trade the Los Angeles Rams swung for Jalen Ramsey? Talk about going for it all! The Rams went YOLO with their defense and the Jaguars got a decent haul and seem to be rebuilding on the fly better than a certain aquatic team in south Florida (1:00).

Elsewhere in the NFL, fantasy gamers are crossing their fingers that Saquon Barkley will return on Sunday for a plus-matchup against the Arizona Cardinals after practicing for two days straight (12:50).

And now, for a topic that most fantasy gamers have been frustrated with the past couple seasons: Tight Ends! Scott Pianowski recently shuffled-up the tight end position, and now that we’ve gone past “Peach Season,” (drafting the top TEs), it’s apple-picking season. AKA, Liz and Matt discuss which tight ends are worth adding off the waiver wire and streaming via matchup, names like Jason Witten, Dawson Knox, and both Houston Texan tight ends, just to name a few (17:40).

Somehow, Week 7 is cursing us with some BAD quarterbacks going against some BAD defenses. Liz and Matt discuss their thoughts on these matchups, like Ryan Tannehill (taking over the recently benched Marcus Mariota) going against the Chargers, Gardner Minshew vs. the terrible Bengals, and Daniel Jones taking on the Cardinals’ sieve-like defense (29:30).

Story continues

After discussing all that, our experts preview a trio of Week 7 NFC matchups in the Vikings vs. Lions, Eagles vs. Cowboys and 49ers vs. Redskins (40:15). They then wrap up the show giving some daily fantasy bargains and fades for the week (46:35).

Oh, and don’t forget to join the Week 7 NFL $250K Baller daily fantasy contest. Just a $10 entry fee! $25,000 to the first place winner!

Saquon Barkley has his fantasy owners breathing a sign of relief as he's expected to return from an ankle injury in Week 7 ahead of schedule. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts