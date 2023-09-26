Fantasy Football: Players to drop for your Week 4 waiver wire pickups

Special to Yahoo Sports

With so many injuries this season, it’s not the easiest to evaluate who to drop and when to actually do it. However, we need to evolve and make roster improvements, especially after some of the soul-crushing performances of Week 3.

Here are my recommendations for some players to cut loose ahead of Week 4, or at least keep a short leash on moving forward. If you're looking for players to stash, I've got you covered there as well.

Joshua Kelley, RB, Chargers (69% rostered on Yahoo)

I’m sorry to the 69% of those who ponied up some FAB money or a high waiver pick for Kelley, but he’s not serving his intended purpose. Despite 24 touches as the lead back in Los Angeles with Austin Ekeler on the shelf over the last two weeks, Kelley has put up RB56 numbers with a total of just 51 rushing yards on those attempts.

Lead back or not, Kelley just isn’t cutting it as a fantasy asset and can be sent to the waiver wire in favor of a more productive rusher like De'Von Achane, Kendre Miller, or even Jerick McKinnon.

[Visit 4for4, where 92% of subscribers made the playoffs, for more]

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens (46% rostered)

This is a painful one for many around the fantasy community but it’s time to let Bateman be someone else’s problem. He’s seen just three targets in each contest so far, including Week 3 when Odell Beckham Jr. was sidelined with an ankle injury. Bateman is no stranger to injury himself and is now dealing with a hamstring issue to make things gloomier. With Nelson Agholor seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order as part of a low-volume passing attack, Bateman's fantasy value is minimal moving forward.

Kadarius Toney, WR, Chiefs (43% rostered)

I threatened to include Toney after Week 1’s case of the dropsies and decided to give him some slack last week since he was dealing with a toe issue. After Sunday’s brutal one-catch for 1 negative-yard campaign, it’s cutsville time for the 24-year-old receiver. He’s clearly falling out of favor in Kansas City's offense and is fifth among pass-catchers in targets through the first three contests.

Cole Kmet, TE, Bears (59% rostered)

There is very little positivity coming from the Chicago offense right now and Kmet is not on that short list. The fourth-year TE has yet to find the end zone and has decreased in both volume and output with every contest thus far. Rostered by 59% of Yahoo managers, Kmet is TE18 in half-PPR scoring on a per-game basis, and with players like Jake Ferguson (TE12) and Luke Musgrave (TE13) widely available and members of productive offenses, the 24-year-old tight end can be safely dropped this week.

Damien Harris, RB, Bills (36% rostered)

Holding onto Harris in case of an injury is a valid choice, but if you need to move the needle now, the Buffalo RB can be happily sent to the waiver wire. Hopes were high heading into the season for Harris as a Bill, but he’s not even the clear backup to James Cook at this point, as he’s behind 33-year-old Latavius Murray in touches per game (5.7 to 5.0) and output (7.0 to 4.6 half-PPR points). There are more productive options out there with a higher floor, so grab one of the RBs mentioned above, or deeper cuts including Justice Hill or Tyjae Spears.

Droppable but may feel worse in this dry RB climate

A.J. Dillon, RB, Packers (84% rostered)

A.J. Dillon has averaged just 5.1 half-PPR points per game without Jones, which is RB4 production. The whole reason for carrying him on your roster is for times when he’s the “lead back.”

Dalvin Cook, RB, Jets (86% rostered)

This drop may not be for everyone but reality can sometimes hurt. The Jets stink and Cook has posted a total of 11.5 half-PPR points through three contests. If you want to hang on for nostalgia's sake or the possibility of Breece Hall missing time that’s fine, but this offense is not producing much in the fantasy department moving forward.

On Thin Ice

This article was originally published on 4for4.com

More from 4for4.com: Week 4 Waiver Wire Watch

A proud alumna of the UGA Grady College of Journalism, Jennifer Eakins has been working in the sports industry for well over a decade. She has had stints with CNN Sports, the Atlanta Hawks and the Colorado Rockies. Her first fantasy football draft took place in 1996 where she selected Ricky Watters with the first overall pick, and she has been a fantasy degenerate ever since.