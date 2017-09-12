Fantasy Football Live
Yahoo Sports' Fantasy Football Live crew covers the breaking news, important injuries and helps owners set their lineups for week 2 of the 2017 NFL season.
Yahoo Sports' Fantasy Football Live crew covers the breaking news, important injuries and helps owners set their lineups for week 2 of the 2017 NFL season.
Roger: The problem is the same problem they have at the VA. Too many liars and scammers clogging the system. My niece has been on social security disability since she was nineteen. She has all three of her kids on it as well for ADHD. There is nothing wrong with her or her kids. She just doesn't like to work.
508