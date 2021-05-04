Fantasy Football: Draft rankings for 2021 NFL season

With the NFL draft in the books and most rosters complete ahead of training camps, it's time to start thinking about the 2021 fantasy football landscape.

Who do you think should be the No. 1 pick? How many running backs should go in the first round? Which rookies should be on your radar? Who is your top sleeper target?

For now, Christian McCaffrey is locked in as the consensus top overall player by our analysts. Despite being limited to only three games last season due to multiple injuries, our group sees a healthy CMC bouncing back to elite form. As for the rest of the top 10, running back is the clear position of choice — but the order is up for debate this early in the process.

What is indisputable is that the Chiefs are in for another season of elite offensive production. The Big 3 of Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, and Travis Kelce are all arguably the top fantasy options at their respective positions. Couple that with hope for more consistency from Clyde Edwards-Helaire after an uneven rookie season and Harrison Butker being one of the top kicker options, and Kansas City has all the makings of a fantasy juggernaut once again.

As you're making fantasy football plans for 2021, start your draft prep by checking out the overall and positional rankings from Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, and Scott Pianowski below.

Our analysts will be updating their rankings from now until the start of the season to help you be prepared when you're on the clock.

2021 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros