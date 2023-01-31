Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch - It's time to move Kyle Lowry

Yahoo Fantasy Basketball analyst Dan Titus explains why the Miami point guard's fantasy stock is falling.

DAN TITUS: On this week's stock report, I'm going to talk about Kyle Lowry and why his value continues to fall in fantasy basketball. So I had questions around Kyle Lowry preseason because his questionable absences, he's 36 years old, and he pretty much had a down year. But for much of this season, he's largely outperformed expectations. He's ranked 89th in fantasy value over the course of this season. But recently, we're starting to see a downtick in his performance.

Over the month of January, he's only been averaging eight points, four rebounds, with four assists and not even seeing 30 minutes per night. That's giving me some cause for concern. But also over the last 10 games, he's dropped to 175th overall in fantasy. Now, he's still useful for assists and three-pointers, but that's about it. And I've also seen rumors that he's been linked to the Clippers in a potential trade. But with that ugly contract, it's going to be hard to move Kyle Lowry.

So much like in fantasy, I think I'll be waiting for that big performance and just sell him because honestly, you're not going to be getting that much value out of him. Really, just the assist in the threes going forward for the rest of the season. So do yourself a favor. Make sure you sell Kyle Lowry after his next big game.

