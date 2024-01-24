Fantasy Basketball Drop Candidates: With a decrease in minutes, it may be time to say goodbye to Dennis Schroder

Averaging 11.7 points over a recent three-game stretch, Malik Monk is in a cold streak for the Sacramento Kings and is a drop candidate in fantasy leagues. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Special to Yahoo Sports

With just over two weeks remaining until the NBA trade deadline, fantasy managers know that one of the most important waiver periods of the season is on the horizon. However, there are still several trends that have happened around the league recently that have led to declining production for several players. While fantasy managers seek out appealing players whom they can acquire to make a push in the second half of the regular season, there are several players to consider dropping to make room for new acquisitions.

Dennis Schroder, Toronto Raptors (70% rostered)

Schroder has had some encouraging periods during the 2023-24 campaign, but his role has declined recently due to the Raptors’ recent acquisition of Immanuel Quickley. Quickley should continue to be incorporated into the system as he becomes more familiar with the team, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Schroder’s role continue to decline.

Schroder has come off the bench in his last six appearances and has averaged 9.0 points and 3.8 assists in 25.7 minutes per game during that time. While he can still have encouraging performances, his fantasy production generally relies too much on his scoring prowess, which has been an inconsistent area recently. Schroder still sees plenty of playing time for Toronto, but he isn’t a must-roster player in his new role following the team’s recent acquisitions.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (74% rostered)

Monk isn’t necessarily a must-drop candidate yet, but fantasy managers in shallower leagues may be able to acquire a more consistent option at this point. He scored at least 20 points in three of four appearances in mid-January but has shot just 38.7% from the floor over his last three appearances, averaging 11.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 26.7 minutes per game.

The 25-year-old has been inconsistent for most of the season and is in the midst of a cold spell. While he’s proven this season that he can break out of cold spells without much warning, fantasy managers might want to at least consider benching him until he heats back up. It might not be worth impulsively dropping Monk at this point, but fantasy managers should at least monitor his production in the coming days and weeks, especially since more appealing fantasy players are likely to pop up on the waiver wire ahead of the trade deadline.

Marvin Bagley III, Washington Wizards (49% rostered)

Bagley performed well in his first two appearances with the Wizards, posting back-to-back double-doubles. However, those performances came when Daniel Gafford was unavailable for two games due to a concussion. Gafford returned to action Sunday against the Nuggets, leaving Bagley to settle for a bench role. Bagley tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and an assist in 18 minutes against Denver.

The 24-year-old will likely have more of a role than he had to close out his tenure in Detroit, but his fantasy contributions are limited mainly to scoring, rebounds and field-goal percentage. The 2018 No. 2 pick is certainly worth streaming whenever Gafford is sidelined, but Bagley’s upside will be limited whenever Gafford is available.

Kelly Oubre, Philadelphia 76ers (41% rostered)

Oubre has served mainly as a starter over the past month, but he’s had inconsistent production. He’s been held to single-digit scoring totals in four of his last six appearances, averaging 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game during that time. De’Anthony Melton will miss at least another week due to his knee injury, but Oubre’s production will likely be even more unpredictable once Melton is back in action. Oubre has ample playing time for the 76ers, but he isn’t efficient enough during his time on the court to make him much more than a streaming candidate.