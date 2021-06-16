Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Help your roster with these timely adds
Yahoo Fantasy expert Scott Pianowski offers a pair of 26-year-old waiver adds for fantasy baseball managers
In this week's Under the Microscope, Andrea Arcadipane dives into the potential benefits a more patient plate approach would have for Bo Bichette (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)
Matt Williams discusses the latest injury news surrounding Jacob deGrom and highlights some of Wednesday's standout performances. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Andy Behrens provides some updates regarding some of the top prospects in MLB, including Hunter Greene and Wander Franco.
Jorge Polanco has been red-hot in the month of June, and NBC Sports EDGE's Chris Crawford breaks down how his 2B/SS eligibility and offensive traits can help fantasy rosters for the remainder of 2021.
The best closers in the game have been well worth their spring training ADP so far this season. Dalton Del Don examines the latest fantasy news and notes.
The Giants lead the NL with 99 homers and are on pace to threaten the franchise record of 235, set in 2001.
The Atlanta Hawks erase a 26-point deficit in the win vs. Philadelphia, Paul George powers the Kawhi-less Clippers past Utah, and LeBron shreds the NBA via Twitter over a rash of injuries.
Nearly six months after all 14 players refused to play for women's basketball coach AnnMarie Gilbert, the embattled coach was fired by Detroit Mercy.
The Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Wednesday night, thanks to a strong outing from ace Gerrit Cole and clutch hitting by Gary Sanchez.
Christian Arroyo relished delivering the big hit Wednesday night. Arroyo slugged a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning to give Boston the lead and the surging Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Wednesday night to move within one game of first place. Arroyo blew kisses and took a fancy step as he rounded third base.
Manny Ramirez and D'Angelo Ortiz, sons of Boston Red Sox legends Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz, showed that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
Tom Brady took a hilarious jab at Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday.
Shohei Ohtani jumps on the first pitch of the at-bat and crushes the ball to deep right field for his 19th homer of the season
The PGA Tour is likely to ban the controversial green-reading books before the start of next season, Golfweek has learned.
SI's Pat Forde returns to the podcast to continue the 12-team playoff discourse. Pete Thamel floated the news this week that conference divisions may be a thing of the past due to playoff expansion. Can we also expect the quarterfinals to eventually be played on campus? Arizona State is in hot water with the NCAA over allegations they hosted recruits during the pandemic dead period. Just how bad is this investigation for the Sun Devils? The guys wrap the podcast with a tribute to former Big East commissioner John Marinatto, who passed recently at the age of 64.
Former Jets and Chiefs head coach Herm Edwards is in hot water at his current job, as head coach at Arizona State, over alleged violations of NCAA rules. Arizona State has confirmed publicly that the NCAA is investigating its football program. That confirmation came after reports that Edwards and others within the Arizona State program [more]
José Altuve started this game the same way he ended the one before. Altuve homered twice and made major league history by hitting a leadoff homer one game after belting a walk-off grand slam to lead the Houston Astros over the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Wednesday night. Altuve, whose grand slam in the 10th inning Tuesday night lifted the Astros to a 6-3 victory, became the first player to launch a leadoff homer in the game after hitting a walk-off slam, according to STATS.
Jonas Nader highlights the latest news around the NBA including Kawhi Leonard's injury and Chris Paul's status for the Western Conference Finals. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)
The Denver Broncos' backfield looks a whole lot different this year with local favorite Phillip Lindsay gone, replaced by second-round draft pick Javonte Williams and free agent acquisition Mike Boone. Gordon made his on-field offseason debut at the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday and showed off a buffer body, shorn locks and even a smile and joviality that were absent almost all of last year. Gordon said his weight is still 215 but his body is harder because “I actually got to train and do what I do” a year after the pandemic curtailed his normal offseason regime.
Waived in April of this year by the 49ers, Chase Harrell has been a free agent since.