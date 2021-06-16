Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Help your roster with these timely adds

Yahoo Sports

SI's Pat Forde returns to the podcast to continue the 12-team playoff discourse. Pete Thamel floated the news this week that conference divisions may be a thing of the past due to playoff expansion. Can we also expect the quarterfinals to eventually be played on campus? Arizona State is in hot water with the NCAA over allegations they hosted recruits during the pandemic dead period. Just how bad is this investigation for the Sun Devils? The guys wrap the podcast with a tribute to former Big East commissioner John Marinatto, who passed recently at the age of 64.