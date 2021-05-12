Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Cole Irvin worth an add
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski offers a pair of players to pick up off waivers and potential trade target for fantasy managers.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa is a fantasy baseball cheat code; a catcher-eligible player who isn't asked to catch. Scott Pianowski sorts through a thin position.
Matthew Pouliot has thoughts on Jarred Kelenic's arrival in Seattle and wonders if Vidal Brujan and Jesus Sanchez will be up soon. (Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports)
Brad Johnson covers the latest closer and stolen base news including a rebound week for McGee, a red alert for Jansen, and a Spotlight on Garcia (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
With the fantasy hockey and 2020-21 NHL seasons coming to a close, what better time than now to look ahead at next season's first round?
After focusing on hitters in his trade analyzer last week, Fred Zinkie now turns his eye to the pitchers.
Brad Johnson finds the best MLB Stacks for Wednesday, May 12. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)
Rookie Andrew Vaughn hit his first career home run, Yasmani Grandal connected for the second straight day and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 13-8 Wednesday night for their fifth win in a row. José Abreu drove in three runs and Billy Hamilton matched his career high with four hits and also scored three times. The White Sox have won six of seven, boosting the best record in the majors to 21-13.
The Heat and Celtics are headed in opposite directions.
James has been recovering from a high ankle sprain and last played on May 2. He returned to the lineup on April 30 against the Sacramento Kings after missing 20 games before he was sidelined again after two games.
The world No. 1 unleashed his frustrations on an umpire during a tense moment in an Italian Open match.
Kayla Harrison seems to see right through Dana White's recent comments questioning her ability to compete with UFC talent.
Conor McGregor reportedly made $180 million over the last 12 months, mostly due to selling his whiskey business.
Aaron Rodgers still wants out. Where does Blake Bortles fit into that?
Beal responded to Bazemore laughing at his injury with a torrent of Twitter insults.
Alexander Gustafsson appears poised to make another run at UFC prominence.
Even the best players in the world have not been spared Pep Guardiola's attacking tactical innovations. "I was called up to Guardiola's office and he said he had thought about me playing as a false nine," Barcelona's Lionel Messi said last year. The game in question was in 2009, as Barcelona, en route to winning the treble under Guardiola, put on an exhilarating display of attacking football with this new system, hammering arch-rivals Real Madrid 6-2 at the Bernabeu stadium.
In honor of AAPI Heritage Month, we look at some of the GOATs of one of the most popular sports in the world.
Urban Meyer said coaches raved about Tim Tebow's ball skills.