Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Buy in on Belt?
Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski offers a pair of available adds for fantasy managers including a veteran thriving after return from injury
The Super Bowl champion quarterback was indignant when a certain team lost interest in him during free agency.
Our closer tiers have proven surprisingly consistent this season. Does turmoil await as the trade deadline approaches? Plus a spotlight on Duggar. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)
Enrique Bradfield Jr. enjoyed the view from second base as the biggest play of the season unfolded for Vanderbilt. Bradfield had just driven in the tying run against Stanford, and what happened next was nearly unimaginable for a Commodores team that had played from behind all game. Spencer Jones scored from third on Brendan Beck’s wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing Vanderbilt to stay alive in the College World Series with a 6-5 victory Wednesday night.
Matthew Pouliot has thoughts on Gleyber Torres's struggles, Wander Franco's debut and the Marlins closing situation in this week's notes. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Shohei Ohtani and Kevin Gausman have the two best splitters in baseball. They both came away impressed after a matchup Wednesday in Anaheim.
By the time the San Francisco Giants got back to the clubhouse from a 13-inning marathon against the Los Angeles Angels, they were looking at starting pitcher Kevin Gausman a bit funny. “Did you pitch in this game?" manager Gabe Kapler jokingly asked him. Gausman did pitch against Shohei Ohtani, and they were both really good.
The Giants prevailed 9-3 in a 13-inning game. It was all very weird.
Brooks Koepka said the origins of the Brooks-Bryson beef started when DeChambeau didn't stay true to his word.
Max Scherzer was not happy after getting checked three times for sticky stuff against the Phillies on Tuesday.
Consecutive ninth-inning hits by Gary Sanchez, Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit erased an Aroldis Chapman blown save Wednesday and lifted the Yankees to a wild 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals.
The Boston Red Sox have regained the top spot in the American League East, for now. See how they stack up with the other 29 MLB clubs in our latest power rankings.
Gerrit Cole walked off the mound slowly after the first inning, expecting to be stopped by umpires searching for banned sticky substances. Cole's explosive fastball was missing and his spin rate dropped as he pitched for the first time since Major League Baseball’s crackdown on grip enhancers began. O'Hearn, a 27-year-old playing his first major league game in three weeks following a stint at Triple-A Omaha, homered off Cole in the fourth and hit an infield single that tied the score 3-all in the eighth.
Trevor Bauer struggled on the mound as the Dodgers are swept by the Padres 5-3 on Wednesday in San Diego.
Shohei Ohtani is a gift.
What can Celtics fans expect from new head coach Ime Udoka? This 2015 quote from Spurs coach Gregg Popovich should generate plenty of excitement.
Bob Myers and the Warriors' robbery of the Timberwolves was complete Tuesday night.
Brendan Ayanbadejo married his wife, Natalee, in 2003, and the couple have three children. But during his 10 NFL seasons, Ayanbadejo became one of the league’s first — and most — outspoken advocates for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. So Ayanbadejo, who last played in 2012, applauded from the sideline when Raiders defensive end [more]
Max Scherzer was checked three times for foreign substances during his start on Tuesday, with the umpires finding nothing illegal each time.
After Max Scherzers hair was subjected to a mid-inning substance check Tuesday, he and Ryan Zimmerman told Bryce Harper that they wanted his hair checked for products as well.
Before retiring in 2002, Randall Cunningham played in the NFL for 16 seasons and was best known for his years as the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles. His daughter Vashti Cunningham, on the other hand, is known for excelling in a totally different sport. Vashti just made headlines for coming first in her event at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials, meaning that she'll be headed to Tokyo in July. To find out more about Randall Cunningham's daughter, her athletic career, and the importa