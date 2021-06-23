Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Buy in on Belt?

Associated Press

Enrique Bradfield Jr. enjoyed the view from second base as the biggest play of the season unfolded for Vanderbilt. Bradfield had just driven in the tying run against Stanford, and what happened next was nearly unimaginable for a Commodores team that had played from behind all game. Spencer Jones scored from third on Brendan Beck’s wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, allowing Vanderbilt to stay alive in the College World Series with a 6-5 victory Wednesday night.