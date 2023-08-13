Fans ripped NFL Network for not showing Rams-Chargers as advertised

Cameron DaSilva
Fans in California are having no trouble watching Rams-Chargers on TV, seeing as it’s being broadcast locally in most markets across the state. However, those outside the market aren’t seeing much of the game like they expected to.

Rams-Chargers was selected as one of the games NFL Network would carry this preseason but when fans flipped on the channel, they were surprised to see second-half coverage of the Eagles-Ravens game.

Needless to say, they weren’t happy about the misleading claim that the all-LA game would be on TV.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire