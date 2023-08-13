Fans ripped NFL Network for not showing Rams-Chargers as advertised

Fans in California are having no trouble watching Rams-Chargers on TV, seeing as it’s being broadcast locally in most markets across the state. However, those outside the market aren’t seeing much of the game like they expected to.

Rams-Chargers was selected as one of the games NFL Network would carry this preseason but when fans flipped on the channel, they were surprised to see second-half coverage of the Eagles-Ravens game.

Needless to say, they weren’t happy about the misleading claim that the all-LA game would be on TV.

Yo @nflnetwork – you said Chargers vs. Rams was going to be on at 9pm.. then make an arbitrary decision to show 3rd quarter action of Ravens vs. Eagles. Be honest about your programming & fans can adjust accordingly. #BeBetter — Jason Staley (@jstales7) August 13, 2023

NFL Network: We will show Chargers/Rams at 9! Chargers get the ball and start on offense NFL Network: Time for some commercials! — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) August 13, 2023

It would've been really cool to see the first drive for Chargers-Rams, but I guess that's too much to ask — AJ Schulte (@AJSchulteFB) August 13, 2023

Hey @nflnetwork the schedule says #Chargers vs #Rams, but you're still showing us Ravens vs Eagles. WTF? — Ben M. Schorr (@bschorr) August 13, 2023

The NFL network giving the middle finger to Rams and Chargers fans is absolutely fascinating — Nick Wright (@isnickwright) August 13, 2023

The broadcast I’m watching on tv says “Chargers vs Rams” but has been showing only the ravens even though they said they’d be going back and forth between games. Haven’t seen one play, just replays — BoltsOnParade (@ChargersDaily1) August 13, 2023

Show the damn game you have advertised @NFL it says Chargers vs. Rams and all I see is the Ravens. At the very least use a split screen — Leody Taveras’ Biggest Fan (.275🙂) (@LeodySZN) August 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire