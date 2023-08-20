Fans react to Rams’ loss to Raiders on social media

It’s only the preseason, but after a second straight loss on Saturday night, Rams fans are sharing their pessimism about the upcoming season on social media. While some remain hopeful, knowing the preseason doesn’t mean anything, many fans are concerned about the Rams’ lackluster performances in the first two weeks.

The offense has struggled to move the ball consistently, while the defense gave up 34 points for the second time this preseason – even with some projected starters playing snaps in the first half of this one against the Raiders.

Here’s how fans reacted to the Rams’ 34-17 loss to Las Vegas on Twitter.

That’s a wrap, Raiders beat the Rams 34-17. They also lost 34-17 last week against the Chargers. Thoughts throughout two weeks? — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) August 20, 2023

WE NOT WINNING MORE THEN 3 GAMES😭😭😭 — Lo𝐕erboy (@SirDrizzyy) August 20, 2023

Rams will lose their second game of this preseason by the score of 34-17. LA will wrap up the preseason next week in Denver. — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) August 20, 2023

Anyone else getting a sense of deja vu? Cough* cough* 2021-2022 preseason cough* cough* — Built For LA | LAR🏈 (PRE 0-2) LAK🏒 (PRE 0-0) (@BuiltForLA) August 20, 2023

The #Rams best player through two weeks of preseason pic.twitter.com/LiJ0odoZp7 — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) August 20, 2023

Defense did not look any better this week. Stetson did not look as good as last week. Had one pick and could have had several others. Standouts were Tomlinson, Davis Allen, and the punter Ethan Evans. — Leopoldo Gonzalez (@LeopoldoGonz04) August 20, 2023

I’m not a hater of any Rams player. And if Bennett turns into a solid backup, great. But the people who see him becoming a starter in the next year or two reallllly jumped the gun after one slightly above mediocre preseason game. He can be fine. But he ain’t there yet. — HD Wags💯 (@Wags_Official) August 20, 2023

lose next week so we win the super bowl again 😭 — daltino 🍜 (@MajinDaltino) August 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire