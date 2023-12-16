Fans react to Alabama commits showing out at Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game took place on Saturday, Dec. 16 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Six Crimson Tide commits participated in the game for Team Alabama.

Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman, linebacker Quinton “QB” Reese, offensive lineman William Sanders, and wide receiver Ryan Williams.

There were also several targets that were a part of Team Mississippi. Running back Daniel Hill and defensive lineman William Echoles represented the Magnolia state.

Several Alabama commits stole the show inside M.M. Roberts Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how fans reacted to Alabama commits showing out at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

QB Reese standing out

Alabama LB commit Quinton QB Reese @qb_reese was filling holes in the first half. pic.twitter.com/wt6JBdSQmd — Touchdown Alabama Recruiting (@TDARecruiting) December 16, 2023

No surprise here.

No shock. Ryan Williams is the Alabama MVP — Ben Thomas (@BenThomasPreps) December 16, 2023

Like father, like son

Alabama legacy DB commit Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. @KirkpatrickDre is a football magnet. Kirkpatrick gets the interception for his second takeaway. pic.twitter.com/PHNM9PsIzY — Justin Smith (@Jdsmith31Smith) December 16, 2023

Time for a celebration

No stranger to the truth.

yeah, ryan williams is the best in the country. comfortably. pic.twitter.com/pabgmsj9IB — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) December 16, 2023

That's how I feel to.

Jeeeeezzzzz…. Ryan Williams — Luke Robinson (@LSRobinson21) December 16, 2023

He sure is!

Ryan Williams is so nasty! Can’t wait to see him in Crimson — Anthony (@GCRammerJammer) December 16, 2023

Good question being raised.

@On3Recruits y’all giving Jeremiah Beaman his 5th star after today right? 🫣🔥 — Scout Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) December 16, 2023

Showing out

@KirkpatrickDre has a blocked punt, interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery in todays AL/MS all star game, great showing for the Alabama 3⭐️ safety commit #RollTide — Ethan 🐘 (@TideOnTop_) December 16, 2023

