Fans react to Alabama commits showing out at Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game

Brody Smoot
·2 min read

The Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game took place on Saturday, Dec. 16 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Six Crimson Tide commits participated in the game for Team Alabama.

Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe, safety Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman, linebacker Quinton “QB” Reese, offensive lineman William Sanders, and wide receiver Ryan Williams.

There were also several targets that were a part of Team Mississippi. Running back Daniel Hill and defensive lineman William Echoles represented the Magnolia state.

Several Alabama commits stole the show inside M.M. Roberts Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at how fans reacted to Alabama commits showing out at the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game.

