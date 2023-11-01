FAMU football Dark Cloud Defense’s ‘Clamp Crew’ answering call to collect more takeaways

Florida A&M football team’s Dark Cloud Defense defensive backs has stood front and center the last two weeks.

But it took some challenges by head coach Willie Simmons for the production to reflect on the stat sheet.

Simmons said he wanted the corners to be more aggressive ahead of the Rattlers’ Week 5 game at Mississippi Valley. At the time of Simmons' statement, FAMU possessed just two interceptions by nickelback Kym’Mani King and linebacker Isaiah Major.

And that remained the same as FAMU didn’t record any interceptions in its wins versus MVSU and Southern in Week 6.

But after a Week 7 bye, something clicked for the entire backend of FAMU’s defense, which is ranked fourth in Football Championship Subdivision total defense.

In Week 8, Rattlers safety Lovie Jenkins picked off Texas Southern quarterback Jace Wilson for the first defensive back takeaway since King's Week 3 interception versus West Florida.

Then, FAMU defensive backs had a Week 9 field day against Prairie View A&M Trazon Connley as Eric Smith, Jalen Glaze, and Tevin Griffey logged an interception in the Rattlers’ 45-7 win. Additionally, Connley also had the lowest completion percentage (38 percent) against the FAMU this year.

Simmons credits FAMU defensive backs coaches James Colzie III (cornerbacks), Davon Morgan (safeties), and Pat Watkins (nickelbacks) for implementing more ball-attacking drills.

“You get what you reinforce,” Simmons said of the defensive backs' elevated production.

“We’ve placed a huge emphasis on practicing touching and making plays on the football. Our DB coaches have incorporated a lot of extra ball drills. We can’t talk about getting interceptions. We got to practice it to see a change in our results.

“Fortunately, we’re starting to see it appear on game day."

The last two Rattlers games have ballooned their interception total from two to six. FAMU’s latest interceptions have been a byproduct of a defense that is first in the FCS in tackles for loss and tied for sixth in sacks.

And as the 13th-ranked FCS Coaches Poll Rattlers travel to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs with a chance to clinch the best record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship, Simmons is hoping the backend of the defense remains magnetic to the football.

FAMU (7-1, 6-0 SWAC) and AAMU (4-4, 2-3 SWAC) will face off in a Week 10 SWAC East game at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville on Saturday. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN+.

“Whenever you have a defensive line that we have, you want to be opportunistic,” Simmons said.

“We’re affecting the quarterback in many ways. So, that typically causes some errant or rushed throws. If I’m a defensive back behind a dominant defensive line, I’m more prone to jump under the routes because I know the ball will come out quickly.

“The guys understand the big picture and how their job ties into the big picture. That’s why you’re seeing more plays on the backend.”

FAMU homecoming interceptions a monumental moment for defensive backs

Rattlers’ cornerback Smith is the longest-tenured player on the roster, alongside wide receivers Nick Dixon and David Manigo (2018).

Smith has seen much action since arriving and been a part of many defenses in FAMU’s system.

He echoed Simmons’ sentiments of the defensive backs not nabbing enough picks through the season’s first six games.

Including himself.

Smith secured his first interception since 2019 at his final FAMU homecoming football game last Saturday versus PVAMU in the first quarter.

How did Smith get it? He went airborne and snagged it, never giving PVAMU receiver Nevon Cooper a chance to catch quarterback Connley’s strike to the endzone.

“Best feeling ever,” Smith, a graduate student, reflected on the homecoming interception.

“As far as playing ball, we were doing our part. But we were lacking on the turnovers and not getting the ball how we were supposed to.”

One on my favorite moments of tonight's game was watching Ken Griffey Jr. looking through the photos he took of his son getting a homecoming pick 6! #FAMU #HBCU

Alongside Glaze, Griffey also notched his first career interception last week.

PVAMU quarterback Connley overthrew a receiver, and it fell into the redshirt junior’s hands before he returned it for ten yards.

What made the milestone even more remarkable is that Griffey’s father, Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., was at the endzone photographing the game where his son returned the interception.

Usually a star gunner for the Rattlers’ special teams unit, Tevin Griffey entered the game to close the blowout win over PVAMU.

And he made the most of his playing time.

“My mom and my dad were here. My old Pop Warner coach was here. So, it felt good to make them proud,” Tevin Griffey said.

“When the opportunity calls itself, you just got to step up. It can’t be any drop-off. Be where you're supposed to be and do what you’re supposed to be doing, and whatever happens, happens.”

FAMU defensive backs still hungry for more after securing postseason berth

Florida A&M defensive back Tevin Griffey caught his first career interception during the Rattlers' homecoming football game versus Prairie View A&M. Griffey picked up PVAMU quarterback Trazon Connley and returned it for ten yards as FAMU won 45-7 on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, October 28, 2023.

FAMU has three regular-season games remaining, starting at AAMU on Saturday.

And the veteran Smith hopes his unit continues to peak as the Rattlers vie for a SWAC Championship.

A Saturday win for the Rattlers ensures they host the title game at Bragg Memorial Stadium on Dec. 2.

“We just got to keep playing aggressively and getting hands on the ball,” he said.

“We have to keep doing everything we’ve been doing and win out so we can play that championship game at home.”

Griffey has played a vital role for special teams.

So, he wants his team to be ready for whatever their job entails for a solid regular season finish over the next three weeks.

“Everyone knows their role and job,” Griffey said. “Just do your part, and the rest will come easy.”

Florida A&M (7-1, 6-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M (4-4, 2-3 SWAC) Game Information

Florida A&M defensive linemen Allen Smith Jr. (left) and Makody Robertson celebrates a play against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at the Rattlers' homecoming football game at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

When: Saturday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Louis Crews Stadium; Huntsville, Alabama

How to watch: ESPN+, Rattlers+

Gerald Thomas, III covers Florida A&M University Athletics for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at gdthomas@gannett.com or on Twitter @3peatgee.

