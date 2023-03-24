Famed Detroit sportswriter Jerry Green dies at 94
The sports journalism world has suffered a huge loss.
Detroit sportswriter Jerry Green died Thursday at the age of 94.
Jerry Green, a legendary sportswriter in Michigan, first at the Associated Press and later at The Detroit News, who was the only reporter to cover each of the first 56 Super Bowls, died on Thursday night. He was 94.
In February 2020, Green officially became the last reporter to see all of the Super Bowls, having outlasted Jerry Izenberg, a retired sports columnist for the Newark Star-Ledger. Izenberge called Green up weeks earlier and said he was out. Green repeatedly tried to get Izenberg to change his mind, but it was done.
“Jerry,” Izenberg told Green, “I can’t go. You carry on.”
Green joined The News in 1963 and was the Lions beat writer from 1965-72, at which point he shifted to a columnist role he kept until his official retirement in 2004. He kept writing occasionally for The News, including week-long coverage of the Super Bowl through 2020.
