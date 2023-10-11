Advertisement

Falcons WR Van Jefferson changes jersey number to 15

The Atlanta Falcons acquired speedy wide receiver Van Jefferson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. Jefferson, 27, will bring some much-needed depth to the wide receiver position.

According to the team’s official website, Jefferson will wear the No. 15 for the Falcons this season. The former second-round pick previously wore the No. 12 with the Rams, but that number is currently worn KhaDarel Hodge.

Jefferson has racked up 101 catches, 1,499 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over his four seasons in Los Angeles. Check out Atlanta’s updated 53-man roster by jersey number going into Week 6.

