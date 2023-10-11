Falcons WR Van Jefferson changes jersey number to 15

The Atlanta Falcons acquired speedy wide receiver Van Jefferson in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. Jefferson, 27, will bring some much-needed depth to the wide receiver position.

According to the team’s official website, Jefferson will wear the No. 15 for the Falcons this season. The former second-round pick previously wore the No. 12 with the Rams, but that number is currently worn KhaDarel Hodge.

Updated Falcons 53-man roster by jersey number https://t.co/37CNQT1Eht — The Falcons Wire (@TheFalconsWire) October 10, 2023

Jefferson has racked up 101 catches, 1,499 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns over his four seasons in Los Angeles. Check out Atlanta’s updated 53-man roster by jersey number going into Week 6.

Twitter reacts to Jefferson trade

Falcons roster jersey number

Rooftop view of Bijan catch

Studs and Duds: Week 5

Falcons trade for Jefferson

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire