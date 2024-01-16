Falcons Twitter reacts to Bill Belichick interviewing in Atlanta

The Atlanta Falcons have now interviewed six candidates for their head coach vacancy, and it’s only fitting that the sixth candidate was six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick.

After rumors that the former Patriots head coach was spotted on Arthur Blank’s yacht over the weekend, the team confirmed Belichick had been interviewed on Monday evening.

Falcons fans have a complicated history with Belichick and not everyone was on board with the idea of him coming to Atlanta. Here’s how fans on Twitter reacted to Belichick’s interview.

Bill interviewed the Falcons https://t.co/gwtC8CRoRa — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 16, 2024

After nearly 60 years of failure it wouldn’t be a bad idea to roll the dice on a proven 6 time SB winning coach in Belichick. What have we got to lose? Otherwise we just hire another unproven HC and have another 3 years of misery and losing records #Falcons pic.twitter.com/SU0JnhqcnB — Atlanta Falcons Australia 🇦🇺🦘 (@ATLFalconsAus) January 16, 2024

Well my Falcon family , how are we feeling about BB as our next HC? ( if it does happen) I personally don’t like the move one bit but I will always support my team no matter what. I think it’s the wrong direction but it’s always Falcons for life #dirtybirds — Hando (@matt_hildreth) January 16, 2024

Ill add another one. No SB winning head coach has EVER won a Super Bowl with a different team. https://t.co/SwuuijUkFk — Jarvis Davis (@JarvisD90) January 16, 2024

I’m going to say a prayer tonight that Belichick prefers to go to Dallas or Philly for his next coaching job. pic.twitter.com/VbaLCBkLSv — Carrie (@carrielynnxox) January 16, 2024

never heard of him https://t.co/y9RQ2gGQWz — kelsey orr (@kelseytayorr) January 16, 2024

I don’t know why — this pairing actually might make sense — but this is just jarring to read. https://t.co/FWUkjokYIp — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 16, 2024

We sure it'd be bad to hire Belichick?… pic.twitter.com/cOiSjchzsg — Carlton (@CrispyCarlton) January 14, 2024

I imagine Arthur Blank trying to start a legitimate interview, then Bill Belichick grimacing, and saying, "Look, here's how this is gonna go …" — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2024

Problem is that some fans and the idiot at the top in Blank, want Belichick for what he WAS and what he’s accomplished in the past. Not for what he’s done presently.

2020 – 7-9

2021 – 10-7

2022 – 8-9

2023 – 4-13

3 losing seasons in the past 4 years. THIS is the BB you’d get. — Ev Glaze (@Everett_G07) January 16, 2024

Hmmmm Bill might not be a bad idea idk how to feel about it yet but kinda makes sense with the weapons we have. I believe if we have a chance to get Caleb Williams or Fields this offense would be wild https://t.co/wugDimkhUp — Coach K 😎 (@ftfmitch) January 16, 2024

Hiring a coach that hasn’t done nothing before & after TB isn’t a slap in the face? https://t.co/2dCuURmWrk — A M B E Z Y (@bezy_bby) January 16, 2024

“Media driven” folks were saying. Curious to see how he builds out a staff and how long he truly wants to coach for. Should be getting spicy in the next couple of weeks https://t.co/Zdl96vc1A9 — New year New Damski 🎉 (@Damski32) January 16, 2024

Arthur is probably willing to give Bill a nice contract and some control https://t.co/99eGXBoqlH — Brian Langford (@BrianAintLyin) January 16, 2024

No Brady to carry him no. Hard pass https://t.co/q7QyWbNuof — び LAMAR 2X MVP AND SUPER BOWL CHAMP び (@___JohnnyB) January 16, 2024

There is zero way Belichick goes to a team without a QB https://t.co/xk7gXzF9qP — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) January 16, 2024

Would be such a weird fit but 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/q2SVKDHewb — Mike McGraw (@QuickDraw1509) January 16, 2024

You have to admit, Falcons coach Bill belichick and a front office/ops team of Rich McKay, Scott Pioli and Thomas Dimitroff would be very funny — Carlton (@CrispyCarlton) January 16, 2024

Just like Matt Ryan said, the only way I want this is if they bring in a top vet QB. If we get a young QB in the draft, go for Ben Johnson. https://t.co/DwfbSnUCmL — D. K (@Kinder_1211) January 16, 2024

Aight I’m done with these clowns pic.twitter.com/Mx5pv2YI7F — Blake Newsom (@NewsomSportsATL) January 16, 2024

I still don’t see the Bill dots connecting beyond Blank being smitten. You hire Bill on your own, you’re undermining everyone in the FO. Every single one. If that’s where we are, then this franchise is cooked until Blank croaks. — King's Landing (@___theKing___) January 16, 2024

So if Bill Belichick comes to the A and wins a Super Bowl are y’all still gonna be mad and hate on him? #Falcons — Atlanta Falcons Australia 🇦🇺🦘 (@ATLFalconsAus) January 16, 2024

Will Belichick save Kyle Pitts https://t.co/7ud76QWl1o — SwampKingsUF (@SwampKingsUF) January 16, 2024

