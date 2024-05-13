Falcons sign second-round pick Ruke Orhorhoro

The Falcons got the ball rolling with draft pick signings by reaching deals with four players last week and they signed a fifth member of the class on Monday.

Defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro has signed a four-year deal with the team. They have three picks without contracts, including first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Orhorhoro was the 35th overall pick last month. He started 30 games at Clemson over the last three seasons and finished up his time at the school with 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 5 sacks during the 2023 season.

The Falcons also added Brandon Dorlus to the defensive line in the fourth round. David Onyemata, Grady Jarrett, Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Eddie Goldman, and Ta'Quon Graham are more experienced members of the defensive line.