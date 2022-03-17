Falcons to sign RB Damien Williams, per report

The Atlanta Falcons have yet to re-sign free agent Cordarrelle Patterson, and it’s looking less likely that the team will get a deal done with the breakout running back.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Falcons are signing free agent Damien Williams, the former Chiefs running back, to a one-year deal.

Former #Bears and #Chiefs RB Damien Williams is signing a 1-year deal with the #Falcons, per agent @iangreengross. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Williams, 29, is expected to sign a one-year deal in Atlanta. He’s mostly been a career backup, but he provides some depth that can also be a factor in the passing game.

Since entering the league in 2014, Williams has 334 rushing attempts for 1,394 yards and 14 touchdowns, with another 154 catches for 1,209 receiving yards and 11 touchdown receptions.

Check out all the top Falcons free agency news of the day using our tracker!

