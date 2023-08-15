Falcons sign DL Demone Harris

The last time Demone Harris' name showed up on the NFL's transaction report, the defensive end was contemplating retirement. Two weeks later, Harris signed with the Falcons.

The team also announced it released offensive lineman LaColby Tucker in a corresponding move and placed outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji on the injured reserve list.

Harris was on and off the Texans' practice squad last season, appearing in three games and totaling four tackles and one quarterback hit. Harris signed a futures deal with the Texans in January.

Houston released him Aug. 2 to make room for veteran tight end Nick Vannett, and Harris reportedly was leaning toward retirement.

Harris also has played games for the Buccaneers and Chiefs and has spent time with the Ravens.

He has 11 career tackles, two tackles for losses and three quarterback hits in 14 games.