Falcons rule out four players; A.J. Terrell listed as questionable

The Falcons ruled out four players for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but cornerback A.J. Terrell was not one of them.

Terrell suffered a concussion in last Sunday's win over the Jets and made it back to full practice participation on Friday. He's considered questionable to play this weekend and his presence would be a plus for the Atlanta defense.

Linebacker Nate Landman (knee), defensive lineman LaCale London (knee), right tackle Kaleb McGary (knee), and defensive linemen David Onyemata (ankle) will not be playing for the Falcons this weekend.

Terrell is joined in the questionable group by two other cornerbacks — Jeff Okudah (ankle) and Mike Hughes (hand) — as well as wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle) and center Drew Dalman (ankle).