Falcons rookie minicamp preview: Michael Penix Jr. makes Falcons practice debut

The Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp kicked off Friday at the team’s facility in Hall County.

All eyes will be on No. 8 pick Michael Penix Jr. who will take the Falcons practice field for the first time. Penix is also expected to address the media at some point on Friday.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo is LIVE in Flowery Branch speaking with players and coaches for Channel 2 Action News.

In addition to Penix, other rookies will also kick off their first NFL practice. The Falcons said there will be a total of 18 rookies taking part in the minicamp, eight of which were 2024 NFL Draft selections.

The Falcons shocked much of the NFL world when they selected Penix, months after signing veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a lucrative, multi-year contract.

New head coach Raheem Morris will also address the media on Friday.

The minicamp will last all throughout the weekend.

