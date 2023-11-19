Falcons will once again ride with Desmond Ridder

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has said he doesn't want to play "musical chairs" at quarterback.

For now, the music has stopped on Desmond Ridder.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Falcons will go back to their original 2023 starter next Sunday, when the Falcons face the Saints.

Ridder started the first eight games of the season. He was evaluated for a concussion during an October 29 loss to the Titans, and backup Taylor Heinicke entered. Though cleared during the game, Ridder did not return.

Smith stuck with Heinicke for a November 5 loss to the Vikings and last week's game against the Cardinals. After Heinicke suffered a second-half hamstring injury, Ridder returned.

So it's now Ridder. James Palmer of NFL Media adds that "the Falcons believed the bulk of Ridder’s mistakes were correctable & felt he had a lot of learning to do," and that "[a] move back to him was always planned unless Taylor Heinicke went on a ridiculous run."

"It wasn't like they fell out of love with Ridder," Palmer concluded. "Needed a reset."

That's a roundabout way of saying that: (1) Ridder wasn't getting it done; (2) an opening to pivot to Heinicke without bending Ridder fell into their laps; and (3) they rode it until concluding Heinicke wasn't in a better position than Ridder to get them to the playoffs.

It always felt like a soft benching. A "let's see what the other guy can do" move.

They've seen enough. Back to Ridder.

The situation to date in 2023 isn't good for the long-term Atlanta prospects of either quarterback or, frankly, their head coach. Owner Arthur Blank has been patient through a pair of 7-10 seasons. At 4-6 and in third place in the NFC South behind the 4-5 Bucs and 5-5 Saints, now is the time for Smith to put his best foot forward in the weakest division in football, lest Blank's foot end up in Smith's keister.