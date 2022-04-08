Falcons to meet with two more top QB prospects, per report

While it’s been no secret that NFL scouts aren’t super high on this year’s quarterback class, history has shown that even the top talent evaluators are wrong time and time again when it comes to the QB position.

In 2017, the perception leading up to the draft was that it lacked top-end talent at quarterback, although Patrick Mahomes was taken 10th overall and has proven to be a once-in-a-lifetime talent.

Meanwhile, we’ve seen highly touted prospects like Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen and Zach Wilson struggle early in their careers. Scouting is an inexact science and therefore, it’s wise to do your homework regardless of what scouts are saying.

That appears to be what the Atlanta Falcons are doing. We heard earlier this week that the team is set to meet with Liberty’s Malik Willis. It has since been reported by ESPN and NFL Network that the Falcons will hold pre-draft visits with North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Mississippi’s Matt Corral.

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral is scheduled to visit next week with the Panthers, Eagles, Steelers, Saints and Falcons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2022

We know the Falcons talked with Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder extensively at the Senior Bowl. Then, there’s Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, who was mocked to Atlanta earlier this week by Pete Prisco of CBS Sports.

The Falcons have an additional pick in the second and third rounds which could be used as ammunition to move up if they don’t take a quarterback at No. 8 overall.

If there’s one thing fans have learned this offseason, it’s that they need to be ready for anything.

