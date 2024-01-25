In Falcons hiring Raheem Morris over Bill Belichick, Rich McKay wins

There was one big potential complication from the Falcons potentially hiring Bill Belichick. What would have happened to team CEO Rich McKay?

Currently, both the coach and G.M. of the Falcons report to McKay. Belichick surely would not have wanted that. Beyond the fact that he has reported directly to ownership for years, McKay and Belichick have not seen eye to eye on matters with the purview of the Competition Committee, which McKay chairs.

With the Falcons hiring Raheem Morris, McKay wins. He won't be reassigned. He won't be neutralized. He won't be discarded. McKay will remain in that sweet spot of running the show but having no real accountability. (It's a great gig if you can get it.)

The Falcons came out of the gates hot for Belichick. Owner Arthur Blank met with Belichick on a one-on-one basis, which spoke volumes about whether Belichick would accept dealing with anybody but Blank. Along the way, the Falcons interviewed roughly 15 total candidates.

As explained over the weekend, the Falcons disagreed with the perception that Belichick was the frontrunner. We now see there was a good reason for that. If he ever was, it didn't last. If it ever appeared he'd be winning an armwrestling match with McKay, McKay ultimately put Belichick's wrist against the mat.