Falcons hire Jimmy Lake as DC, retain Marquice Williams as special teams coach

The Falcons already had announced Zac Robinson as their new offensive coordinator. They now have filled the other two coordinator positions.

The Falcons hired Rams assistant head coach Jimmy Lake as their defensive coordinator and retained special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.

Lake will reunite with new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris for the third time. The two previously were together with the Bucs (2007, 2010-2011) and the Rams (2023).

Lake left for the college ranks in 2012 and was at Boise State for two seasons and at the University of Washington for eight seasons, including two as head coach. He was suspended and then relieved of his coaching duties after a sideline incident with a player during the 2021 season.

Lake did not coach in 2022.

It is unclear whether Morris or Lake will call the defensive plays.

Williams has spent the past three seasons with the Falcons. The Patriots and Giants were interested in interviewing Williams, but the Falcons denied permission to keep him on staff.