What is Falcons DT Ruke Orhorhoro’s projected cap hit in 2024?

On Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft, the Atlanta Falcons traded up to pick No. 35 and took Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro. This selection addresses a need for Atlanta, plus the team doubled down by taking another defensive player in Round 3.

Now that Orhorhoro is a Falcon, what is his projected salary cap hit for the 2024 season? Over The Cap breaks down the projected rookie salary for each player based on their respective draft slot.

Since Orhorhoro was the No. 35 pick in the draft, he will account for $1,616,055 of the Falcons’ cap space this season. This number isn’t tied to any specific position group, it’s just the allotted cap hit for that particular draft spot.

That $1,616,055 shows just how far the dropoff is for players drafted in the first round compared to those drafted on Day 2 and beyond. The projected total for the 2024 rookie class for Atlanta is $11,483,170.

Currently, the Falcons have just over $5 million in available cap space, so expect moves to be made before a number of the class is signed.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire