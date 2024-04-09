Falcons again add depth at cornerback by signing Kevin King

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons continued to bolster their cornerback depth by signing Kevin King, who started 42 games over five seasons with Green Bay, on Monday.

King, 28, last played in 2021, when he started in six of 10 games with Green Bay. He missed last season with an Achilles tendon injury.

King was a second-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2017. He set a career high with five interceptions in 2019 and has seven for his career.

The Falcons signed eight-year veteran cornerback Antonio Hamilton on Thursday. Hamilton had one interception in 14 games for Arizona last season, and his nine starts and 11 passes defensed were career highs. He played three seasons for the Cardinals.

___

