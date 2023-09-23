Failure abounds as Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin waste valuable opportunity against Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Ole Miss football received a reality check from No. 12 Alabama on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Lane Kiffin's Rebels took a 24-10 loss in their SEC opener, marking their eighth consecutive defeat to the Crimson Tide (3-1, 1-0 SEC).

Here's how we graded Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1).

Offense: F

It makes sense that the Alabama defense presented more of a challenge to the Ole Miss offense than what the Rebels had seen from the likes of Georgia Tech and Tulane. But few would have expected this.

The No. 16 Rebels rarely won their battles at the skill positions. Quarterback Jaxson Dart made a key mistake that helped swing the game. The offensive line allowed Alabama to tee off on Dart in the second half. And Ole Miss simply did not do enough to get its best player, Quinshon Judkins, involved.

Mix those ugly ingredients and the recipe is nasty.

Defense: B-

Pete Golding's defense was by far the best unit for the Rebels, but the bar set by the other phases of the game was admittedly a low one.

Ole Miss was outstanding in the red zone again, even coming away with a key first-half turnover. But it gave up some damaging big plays that prevented them from staying in the game as the clock ticked toward the fourth quarter.

Special Teams: F

There is no kind way to say this: Ole Miss' special teams were a disaster.

The Rebels gave up a blocked punt that should have led to six Alabama points had it not been for a subsequent mistake from the Crimson Tide. Caden Davis missed a short field goal at the end of the first half to cost the Rebels more points. Their kick returns were terrible, too.

It's unreasonable to expect your special teams unit to be a true asset every week. But mistakes like the ones the Rebels committed against the Crimson Tide are inexcusable.

Coaching: D-

Kiffin has to take a share of the blame for the team's ineffectiveness on offense, and failing to adjust at halftime as he has otherwise this season.

If he was indeed trying to play mind games with his comments this week about Alabama's defensive play calling, they didn't work.

Overall: D-

Before kickoff, this looked like Ole Miss' best chance to claim a win over the Crimson Tide in Kiffin's tenure as coach. The bookmakers thought so, too, listing the Rebels as seven-point underdogs. They were double-digit outsiders against Alabama in every prior game under Kiffin.

There are no pity points for playing Alabama close for a half. This was all around a poor showing by the Rebels.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How we graded Lane Kiffin in Ole Miss football's loss to Alabama