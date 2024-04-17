FA Cup semi-finals on TV: Manchester City v Chelsea live on BBC One

The FA Cup semi-finals between Manchester City and Chelsea and Coventry City against Manchester United take place at Wembley this weekend.

Chelsea are aiming to reach the final for the sixth time in eight seasons but must overcome last year's winners City.

The match kicks-off at 17:15 BST on Saturday and will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app, with build-up starting at 16:45.

The two Premier League games between City and Chelsea this season have produced 10 goals, with both ending in a draw.

The semi-final between Coventry and United kicks off at 15:30 on Sunday and will be live on ITV1, UTV and STV.

Coventry, who are eighth in the Championship, are looking to reach the final for the first time since 1987, when they beat Tottenham 3-2.

There will be commentary of both semi-finals on BBC Radio 5 Live.

If the games are level after 90 minutes, they will be decided extra time then penalties.

The final takes place at Wembley on 25 May.