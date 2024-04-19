F1 Chinese Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint qualifying start time and updates in Shanghai

Formula 1 returns to China after a five-year absence as the Shanghai International Circuit hosts the fifth race of the 2024 season - and the first of six sprint weekends.

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways last time out in Japan, cruising to another victory and leading home a third Red Bull one-two finish of the season, with team-mate Sergio Perez again second-best.

Carlos Sainz backed up his win in Australia with a third podium of the season, while it was another weekend to forget for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Since then, Fernando Alonso has signed a new contract at Aston Martin, ending speculation he could replace Hamilton at the Silver Arrows next season.

China was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 and returns to the calendar after five years following a spree of Covid-related cancellations. Hamilton won the Chinese Grand Prix last time out in 2019 and has been victorious six times in Shanghai.

Qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race takes place this morning at 8am BST

Formula 1 back in China for first time in five years with Lewis Hamilton victorious in 2019

Max Verstappen won in Japan during the last race

07:15 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Chinese Grand Prix. It’s an early start for fans in the UK as qualifying for Saturday’s Sprint Race takes place this morning with the action getting underway at 8am.

China has returned to the F1 calendar for the first time since 2019 when Lewis Hamilton was victorious here but there are a couple of tweaks with the main on being that it is now hosting a sprint race.

Today’s track action will see three shortened qualifying sessions which will then determine the grid positions for tomorrow’s sprint race.

Max Verstappen triumphed in Japan last time out and the reigning world champion will be hoping for a similar result this weekend. Will anyone be able to stop him?