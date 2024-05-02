Ezekiel Elliott on return to Cowboys: I'm here to chase a dream

In Ezekiel Elliott's rookie season of 2016, the Cowboys went 13-3 and had home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Aaron Rodgers, though, turned a third-and-20 with 12 seconds left into a 35-yard gain and a game-winning field goal with no time left, giving the Packers a divisional round upset.

That's as close as the Cowboys' running back has come to the Super Bowl. A long way away, in other words.

But Elliott's dream has not died.

In his ninth season, Elliott has returned to the Cowboys to try to do what he hasn't done.

"I’m here to chase a dream," Elliott said Wednesday night, via Joseph Hoyt of lonestarlive.com.

The last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl, Elliott was six months old. They won two playoff games during Elliott's first seven seasons.

He had other offers but wanted to rejoin Dak Prescott in Dallas in hopes of turning back the clock.

“It was just important to get back here,” Elliott said, “and finish what I started.”

Elliott currently sits atop the depth chart at the position for the Cowboys.