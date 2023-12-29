What the experts are predicting: Sun Bowl
Notre Dame and Oregon State will face each other in a Sun Bowl that already is giving a real boost to the economy of El Paso, Texas. The least these teams can do is give the locals a thriller in a sold-out stadium. With so many regulars on both sides missing, that might happen purely on accident. This will be a must-watch.
There are plentiful predictions for this game. Here are some of them:
Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press
“The first Sun Bowl matching ranked teams since 2008. In that game, Oregon State beat Pitt, 3-0. Wait, is this actually a reason to watch?”
Notre Dame 20, Oregon State 12
Shane Shoemaker, Clutch Points
“What will Oregon State look like without head coach Jonathan Smith, who departed for Michigan State, and quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who entered the portal again? Not to mention star running back Damien Martinez being suspended following a DUI arrest. Notre Dame feels like the more stable team here, even if they have their own bit of opt-outs.”
Notre Dame 18, Oregon State 14
Shane Shoemaker, Clutch Points (again)
“One of the two lone members of the Pac-12, the Beavers will be without DJ Uiagalelei, who entered the transfer portal, but will be having Trent Bray in his first game as head coach. Notre Dame fared well against its two Pac-12 opponents this season, beating both USC and Stanford. Look for them to do the same against Oregon State.”
Notre Dame 30, Oregon State 21
Pete Fiutak, College Football News
“This has hot mess potential.
Maybe it becomes a good game, and at the very least the guys on the field will be more than giving it the old college try – most of them are trying to showcase what they can do for next year. But both sides are missing WAY too much to take anything out of this game other than any other live scrimmage.
To keep hammering this, Notre Dame still has guys, but almost all the offensive starters are off preparing to do something else. Oregon State’s defense should be okay, and the story here might just be Ben Gulbranson.
He was lost in the Beaver quarterback shuffle after Uiagalelei and (Aidan) Chiles came aboard, but he was a big part of the 2022 team including a 12-of-19 day for 165 yards, a touchdown, and a rushing score in last season’s Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida.
This won’t be as bad as the 30-3 stomping of the Gators, but it’s asking a lot for all the new Irish starters to rise up and rock after a few weeks of practice.”
Oregon State 23, Notre Dame 20
James Parks, College Football HQ
“Not having its starting quarterback, starting tackles, or starting tailback could finally prove too much for Notre Dame to overcome, especially with the Beavers fielding a quarterback of considerably more experience. But the Irish still have the bulk of a very elite air defense – seven of its leading tacklers should be on the field.
Notre Dame 27, Oregon State 20