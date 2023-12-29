What the experts are predicting: Sun Bowl

“This has hot mess potential.

Maybe it becomes a good game, and at the very least the guys on the field will be more than giving it the old college try – most of them are trying to showcase what they can do for next year. But both sides are missing WAY too much to take anything out of this game other than any other live scrimmage.

To keep hammering this, Notre Dame still has guys, but almost all the offensive starters are off preparing to do something else. Oregon State’s defense should be okay, and the story here might just be Ben Gulbranson.

He was lost in the Beaver quarterback shuffle after Uiagalelei and (Aidan) Chiles came aboard, but he was a big part of the 2022 team including a 12-of-19 day for 165 yards, a touchdown, and a rushing score in last season’s Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida.

This won’t be as bad as the 30-3 stomping of the Gators, but it’s asking a lot for all the new Irish starters to rise up and rock after a few weeks of practice.”