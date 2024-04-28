Experts grade Dolphins’ 2024 NFL draft class

The 2024 NFL draft is over and the Miami Dolphins have seven new draftees on the roster.

On Thursday, the team stayed pat at No. 21 overall and picked Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson. A day later, the Dolphins again stayed in their original spot to take Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul.

Miami got busy on Day 3, trading away a 2025 draft pick to land a fourth-rounder to take running back Jaylen Wright. The Dolphins rounded out their class by adding edge rusher Mohamed Kamara, wide receiver Malik Washington, safety Patrick McMorris, and wide receiver Tahj Washington.

Here’s what experts thought of the haul:

