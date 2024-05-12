Expected role for rookie RB Trey Benson for Cardinals in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals used the 66th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the first of four third-round picks they had, to select running back Trey Benson out of Florida State.

Benson has size at six feet and 221 pounds, with breakaway speed.

He joins a running back room that already looked pretty good with James Conner, coming off a career season, Michael Carter, 2023 undrafted rookie Emari Demercado and free agent addition DeeJay Dallas.

What can we expect to see from Benson as a rookie?

This one is tough because he is the first player drafted at a position that was in pretty good shape entering the offseason.

Conner is the clear No. 1. Dallas and his three-year contract all but guarantee him a spot on the roster, whether than is to be a return specialist or to do more on offense.

Carter is primed to be the main backup and complementary back to Conner, giving the offense an electric speedster out of the backfield, while Demercado was steady and solid at everything. He grew nicely in the the role of third-down back, coming in on passing downs because he was great at pass protection.

Benson will be battling for a role as either the backup or as the third-down back.

Ideally, he would win the main backup role, showing enough potential to grow into a starter, as Conner enters the final year of his contract.

The hope is that he has some consistent role on offense or special teams as a rookie in 2024.

