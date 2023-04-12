Scottie Scheffler (left) Jon Rahm (right) - 'Exhausted' Jon Rahm playing RBC Heritage for 'kids who want to see the Masters champion' - AP/Charlie Riedel

Jon Rahm has revealed that he considered withdrawing from this week’s PGA Tour event on Monday after his Masters glory the day before, but decided to play because of “the kids who want to see the Augusta champion”.

The RBC Heritage had already been deprived of Rory McIlroy, the world No 3 pulling out early on Monday following his wretched missed cut at the season’s first major, and in Rahm’s absence the $20million (£16 million) event would have been without the two players with the biggest drawing power at the moment.

“I was exhausted and it did cross my mind, but I made a commitment earlier in the year, and I want to honour that,” Rahm said. “Also, talking to [wife] Kelley, I put myself in the shoes of not only the spectators, but the kids. If I was one of the kids, I would want to see the Masters champion play, good or bad.”

Many will inevitably contrast Rahm’s attitude with that of McIlroy’s, who did not provide a reason for his scratching. But that is deeply unfair in the sense that McIlroy would almost certainly have travelled the short trip to Harbour Town if he had prevailed on Sunday. McIlroy, 33, has made a habit of never letting down tournament promoters and this is viewed inside the game as highly uncharacteristic.

However, it will be intriguing to discover how the PGA Tour reacts. Under Tour regulations, which are tied to the $100 million Player Impact Programme rewarding the 20 personalities with the biggest reach in the media and on social media, golfers must play in at least 12 of the 13 designated events.

McIlroy has already missed one, the year-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii, so it is unclear if he will be ineligible for a payout after scooping $12 million in 2022 for coming second behind Tiger Woods in the impact programme.

The first prize at the Heritage is $3.5million, which is $260,000 more than Rahm picked up for his second major title, after fending off LIV Golf duo Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson by four shots at Augusta. Rahm is the first Green Jacket winner since Jordan Spieth eight years ago to play in the immediate week after the Masters, and with 22 of the world’s 25 in North Carolina the challenge is formidable.

Spieth, himself, has expressed his own fatigue and suggested it is unwise for the Tour to host this in the wake of such a high-pressure week. Elevated events lead to elevated demands and Spieth clearly thinks it needs looking at.

“I came in [to the Masters] mentally fatigued,” he said. “I played way too much golf in the last... I mean, this is eight out of 10 weeks and I need to change my schedule.”

Jay Monahan, the Tour commissioner, has vowed that next year’s schedule will be different and Rahm will say “Amen Corner” to that. The Basque has not even had time properly to toast becoming the fourth Spaniard to wear the Green Jacket. “We stayed one more day in Augusta and just tried to relax, had a family day, and yesterday we flew here,” the father of two said.

“Not the celebrating some people might think. That will happen next week. I can promise you and the supporters here that every time I tee it up in a tournament, it’s to win. It may feel better or worse, but I intend to try my hardest.” The 28-year-old has been inundated with messages, but one from a countryman stood out.

“I was most thrilled to hear from Rafael Nadal, who left me a very nice voice message,” Rahm said. “I’ve seen him do unbelievable things, and I’ve texted him every time.”

Rahm may have only just been crowned champion, but already questions have started about his title defence next year – and what he intends to serve at his Champions’ Dinner before the 88th Masters.

Fortunately for the diners, Rahm is close to Jose Andres, a world renowned chef. “He is a really good friend of mine, so I’ll be working with him,” Rahm said. “I think I have one of the appetisers down, which would be jambon – Spanish ham – the dessert, which I won’t be disclosing, and the wine. Everything in between is up in the air.”