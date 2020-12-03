Anna van der Breggen — Exclusive extract from The Road Book 2020: In the Winners' Words — Anna van der Breggen - RUSS ELLIS PHOTOS

In May, Anna van der Breggen made the surprise announcement that she would retire at the height of her powers to become a sports director. With the postponement of the Olympics, she has subsequently pushed back the date of her final race till 2021. Besides, she would have had no idea in May what a flood of success would come her way in 2020 when women’s racing resumed in Spain in late July. She went on to win the Giro Rosa for a third time, and then became a double world champion in the road race and the time trial for the first time in her career. That time trial was marred by a crash by American Chloe Dygert, just as injuries affected Van der Breggen’s great rival Annemiek van Vleuten’s chances at the Giro and at the Worlds. But the facts speak for themselves. As Van der Breggen says, it was her ‘best season ever’.

It was scary that a small virus like this can change the world so much. Cycling in this time was not very important for me. I always expected it would come back, but I just didn’t know when. At the time, it was more important that people didn’t fall ill. The lockdown period was strange for me and my husband, Sierk-Jan. Normally, as a sports director with Jumbo-Visma, he is away from home a lot. But it was also a really beautiful period because we were together for a long time and I really rested. Nothing could be planned.

I never expected that the Olympics would be possible. When they were coming closer it was clear that it would not be fair for athletes because not everybody had a fair chance to train well or to prepare for selection. So it was the best solution to postpone the Games.

When the virus was slowly disappearing, I started to train with a well-planned schedule. It was more structured than ever before because I had a lot of time and no races or activities planned. We worked on specific goals during this long period, like focusing on the time trial, which was really motivating me.

I was happy when we could restart our season in Spain. Training had been really good for me, so I was ready for racing. At the same time it was scary because the women were the first to start again with competition. I felt a bit conflicted: we wanted to race but only if it was safe. I knew I was not in the best form yet – I hadn’t done too much hard interval training because it was still a pretty long period until the Giro and world championships. Nevertheless, the results in Spain were pretty satisfying for me.

Before the Giro it became clear that the world championships were really going to take place. My main goal during the Giro was finding my best possible form. I think taking advantage of a rider who crashed [Annemiek van Vleuten, who was leading the Giro at the time] sounds really strange. I just focus on my own race and do the best I can. I was really happy that I started to feel very good in the last hard stages.

Before the world championship time trial I was quite nervous. I had already been second four times in the world championships, but I had already become European champion this season. That time trial showed that my training had worked, so I was going to the world championships with a good feeling.

In a time trial you always go to the limit. That’s why a recon is really important in this discipline; I like to know on every corner how fast I will go in the time trial. Controlling your bike is always part of cycling. Of course, I always hate it when somebody crashes and gets hurt. But winning it was a big dream. It was a really special moment.

Before the road race, I felt good because I had just become a world champion and was in good form. I liked the road race parcours [route], and we had a motivated and strong team. It was a big chance – maybe my last one to become world champion on the road. My Boels-Dolmans team-mates were there, which was really nice. I race with these girls through the whole season and it’s sometimes strange not to be able to ride these important championships together. On the other hand, it is also very special to ride with the best Dutch riders in one team – riders who are normally my rivals. I am very grateful they sacrifice their own chances for me, knowing I will be their rival again for the rest of the season.

The parcours was already hard but we planned to start our attacks in the fourth lap. Because Annemiek and me were both in a position to win, we agreed that we both would try to attack and would find out who was the strongest. The race went exactly like it was planned. I was totally empty in the end.

I couldn’t really believe that I was a double world champion within three days. I still would like to do the Olympics. Then I am looking forward to starting a new chapter in my life with different challenges and hopefully less suffering… But 2020 was my best season ever.

