Tom Brady tweets support for Antonio Brown

There really doesn’t seem to be any signs that Tom Brady will be returning with New England Patriots.

After the quartetrback’s phone call with coach Bill Belichick reportedly didn’t go well, there’s certainly some doubt that he’ll return to the team he has spent his entire 20-year career with.

On Friday, the six-time Super Bowl champion tweeted out his support for former teammate Antonio Brown, as he looks to turn his career around.

Is this just an ex-teammate sending some love to someone trying to get back on track? It could be.

However, when Brown was first acquired by New England, Brady offered him a spot in his house. Additionally, it was recently reported by Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that Brady and Brown have been in “consistent contact” with each other - even going so far as discussing the possibility of joining the same team together.

NFL free agency begins on Mar. 18, and my word, what a frenzy this is shaping up to be.

