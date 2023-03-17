Ex-Lions LB Chris Board signs with Patriots

Max Gerber
·1 min read

Linebacker Chris Board is leaving Detroit after signing a two-year, $6.7 million deal with the New England Patriots.

He was an integral part of Detroit’s special teams unit, taking more snaps in that phase than any other player on the team, and provided much-needed depth at off-ball linebacker for the 2022 season.

Board, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Lions last offseason.

This is quite the payday compared to the $1.99 million he made in Detroit, proving how valuable the special teams unit is to the Patriots.

He appeared in all 17 games for the Lions, receding 21 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire

