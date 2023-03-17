Ex-Lions LB Chris Board signs with Patriots

Linebacker Chris Board is leaving Detroit after signing a two-year, $6.7 million deal with the New England Patriots.

He was an integral part of Detroit’s special teams unit, taking more snaps in that phase than any other player on the team, and provided much-needed depth at off-ball linebacker for the 2022 season.

The #Patriots are signing LB Chris Board to a two-year deal worth up to $6.7 million, per source. Another special-teams star getting paid in New England. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2023

Board, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Lions last offseason.

This is quite the payday compared to the $1.99 million he made in Detroit, proving how valuable the special teams unit is to the Patriots.

He appeared in all 17 games for the Lions, receding 21 tackles, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.

