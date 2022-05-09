Ex-Broncos LB Kenny Young signs with Raiders

Former Denver Broncos inside linebacker Kenny Young has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Young (6-1, 234 pounds) entered the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens as a fourth-round pick out of UCLA in the 2018 NFL draft. He was later traded to the Los Angeles Rams midway through his second season.

Young then played in all 16 games for the Rams in 2020, earning six starts. He totaled 53 tackles, one sack, one interception and one defensive touchdown that season.

Young was then traded again midway through his fourth season, this time to the Broncos. He was a six-game starter for Denver last year following injuries to Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson at inside linebacker. Young recorded 29 tackles and forced one fumble in his six games with the Broncos last fall.

Denver opted to re-sign Jewell to a two-year, $11 million contract this offseason, which seemingly made Young expendable for the Broncos. Johnson, meanwhile, remains a free agent.

