Ex-Bears player simplifies the Justin Fields versus draft a quarterback argument originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you haven't read or heard enough about the Justin Fields debate ... well, here's another take.

One former Bears player simplified the argument. Former tight end Greg Olsen recently wrote his thoughts on the debate, writing a response to Barstool Big Cat on X.

"No knock on Fields at all," Olsen wrote. "Let’s assume the top QB in draft and Fields are exactly the same now and in the future. The tiebreaker goes to starting the clock over before having to pay the QB $50m. Once QB gets paid, he better be able to cover up the holes. Most can’t. The elite can."

No knock on Fields at all. Let’s assume the top QB in draft and Fields are exactly the same now and in the future. The tie breaker goes to starting the clock over before having to pay the QB $50m. Once QB gets paid, he better be able to cover up the holes. Most can’t. The elite… https://t.co/qMfXP5mSCO — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) December 13, 2023

Indeed, the Bears will have the option to exercise Fields' fifth-year option this offseason. Next season represents Fields' final season operating under his convenient, rookie deal that hands the Bears just a $6.4 million cap hit next season.

However, if the Bears elect to use their current No. 1 draft pick on a quarterback of their choosing, they can reset the quarterback contract clock and trade Fields. That quarterback will serve four seasons on a rookie deal before the Bears theoretically need to pay a hefty price tag for that hypothetical signal caller.

The other benefit that comes with drafting a quarterback, and not paying Fields on a new contract or fifth-year extension, is Ryan Poles and the front office can use that money to spend on other needs of the roster. The offensive line, edge rushers, wide receivers, etc. can all be upgraded with the savings from a new rookie contract at quarterback.

On the other hand, potential doesn't guarantee results. Fields, while a question mark at the position, has shown proven flashes of elite play. This season, in particular, Fields has visibly grown his pocket presence and his rushing ability simply compliments his passing skills, instead of dominating them.

Unfortunately, Fields endured a thumb injury that kept him out for four weeks, costing him and the Bears crucial games to evaluate him. That being said, he's played well in his return, leading the Bears to a win over the division-leading Lions. He also has four more games this season to prove his worth as the signal caller.

Poles said as much last year, and it's been similarly reported this season, that Poles will need to be "blown away" by the incoming quarterback class to move on from Fields. Will his tolerance for Fields lower knowing he can reset the quarterback contract clock?

We'll find out the answer soon enough, as the NFL offseason is upon us.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.