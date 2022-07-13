Evgeni Malkin is staying in Pittsburgh after all as the superstar center and the Penguins worked out a four-year, $24.4 million extension Tuesday night.

“Evgeni is a generational talent who will be remembered as one of the greatest players in NHL history,” said Penguins general manager Ron Hextall. “His hockey resume and individual accomplishments speak volumes about him as a player, and we are thrilled to watch him continue his remarkable legacy in Pittsburgh.”

Per Pierre LeBrun, Malkin will get a $4 million salary and $4 million signing bonus this season; $6 million for 2023-24; $5.6 million in 2024-25; and a $1 million salary plus a $3.8 million signing bonus in 2025-26, the final year of the contract and likely his NHL career. All four years of the extension also feature a full no-move clause.

The deal carries a $6.1 million salary cap hit.

This news comes after reports Monday night that contract talks had stalled and the soon-to-be 36-year-old Malkin was ready to test the NHL free agency market, which opens Wednesday.

More to come…

More NHL news

Pondering Flames’ free agent, future plans without Gaudreau The Blackhawks are going full tank; how far will they take it? NHL Power Rankings: Top free agents for 2022 offseason

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Evgeni Malkin staying with Penguins after signing 4-year, $24.4M extension originally appeared on NBCSports.com