Everything Tony Alford said in first Michigan football media appearance

He may be persona non grata in and around Columbus, Ohio but in Ann Arbor, Tony Alford is a hero without ever coaching an official down of football.

Five years after Michigan football lost two assistants to rival Ohio State, the unofficial trade later to be made became official as Buckeyes running backs coach Tony Alford made the surprise move from one rival to the next, ditching the scarlet and gray for the maize and blue. He’s drawn a lot of consternation from Buckeye nation, but he’s excited to be a Wolverine, nonetheless.

On Wednesday, Alford met with the Michigan media for the first time and discussed his new digs, his newfound role, why left Ohio State, the personnel he’s inherited, and much, much more. WolverinesWire’s Isaiah Hole was on-hand at Al Glick Fieldhouse in Ann Arbor for the media availability. Here is everything Alford had to say.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire