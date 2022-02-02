Every former Ohio State football player that’s ever appeared in a Super Bowl

Ohio State has an illustrious history of players that have made a name for themselves in the NFL. You won’t find too many programs that act as a pipeline to the game’s highest level than the one sitting on the banks of the Olentangy in Columbus, Ohio.

Of course, with so many players going to the NFL, that also means plenty have made it to the biggest game in the sport, the Super Bowl. This year’s game in Los Angeles, California, will be the 56th spectacle in the history of the sport, and Buckeyes have been well-represented from the first game in 1967 all the way through. Amazingly, there were no former Buckeyes in Super Bowl LV last season, but that’s the exception rather than the norm. In fact, there are six more coming your way in one way or another for Super Bowl LVI.

Here is every former Ohio State football player to ever appear in the grandest stage in American football, the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl I - Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay’s Elijah Pitts (22) charges into the end zone, eluding Bobby Hunt (20), during the first Super Bowl in Los Angeles, Jan. 16, 1967. Pitts scored from the five on the play following Willie Wood’s interception in the third quarter. Packers beat the Chiefs, 35-10. (AP Photo)

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Jim Fryer | Kansas City Chiefs

Game Score

Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

Super Bowl III - Baltimore Colts vs. New York Jets

Jan 12, 1969; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; New York Jets running back #41 Matt Snell in action during Super Bowl III against the Baltimore Colts at the Orange Bowl. The Jets defeated the Colts 16-7 as Snell rushed for 121 yards and scored 1 touchdown. Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright 1969 Malcolm Emmons

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Bob Vogel | Baltimore Colts

Tom Mate | Baltimore Colts

Matt Snell | New York Jets

Game Score

New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7

Super Bowl IV - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings

Jan 11, 1970; New Orleans, USA; FILE PHOTO; Kansas City Chiefs running back Wendell Hayes (38) carries the ball through Minnesota Vikings linebacker Wally Hilgenberg (58), Alan Page (88), and Jim Marshall (70) during Super Bowl IV at Tulane Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 24-7. Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Jim Marshall | Minnesota Vikings

Jim Tryer | Kansas City Chiefs

Game Score

Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl VI - Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins

Dolphins’ receiver Paul Warfield goes high in the air as he hauls in a pass from quarterback Bob Griese during the Super Bowl game in New Orleans, Jan. 16, 1972. Trying to defend is Dallas’ Cliff Harris. (AP Photo)

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Paul Warfield | Miami Dolphins

Game Score

Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

Super Bowl VII - Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Redskins

Jan 14, 1973; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins receiver (42) Paul Warfield catches a pass against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl VII at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Dolphins completed a perfect season to win their first Super Bowl title 14-7 over the Redskins. Credit: David Boss-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © David Boss

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Paul Warfield | Miami Dolphins

Game Score

Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7

Super Bowl VIII - Miami Dolphins vs. Minnesota Vikings

Jan 13, 1974: Houston, TX, FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins receiver Paul Warfield (42) makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII at Rice Stadium. Miami defeated Minnesota 24-7 to win back-to-back world championships. Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Paul Warfield | Miami Dolphins

Jim Marshall | Minnesota Vikings

Game Score

Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl IX - Minnesota Vikings vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers’ Franco Harris (32) looks for running room against the Minnesota Vikings at Tulane Stadium during Super Bowl IX, Jan. 12, 1975, New Orleans, La. Harris set a new Super Bowl rushing mark with 158 yards. Steelers’ Gerry Mullins (72) moves in to block Jim Marshall (70) of the Vikings. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Jim Marshall | Minnesota Vikings

Game Score

Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

Super Bowl XI - Minnesota Vikings vs. Oakland Raiders

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 1977, file photo, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Sammy White losing his helmet after being hit by Oakland Raiders Jack Tatum (32) and Skip Thomas, rear, during the Super Bowl XI football game in Pasadena, Calif. “The Assassin” _ Defensive back Jack Tatum was known for his fierce and intimidating hits for the Oakland Raiders in the 1970s. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Leonard Willis | Minnesota Vikings

Jim Marshall | Minnesota Vikings

Jack Tatum | Oakland Raiders

Morris Bradshaw | Oakland Raiders

Neal Colzie | Oakland Raiders

Game Score

Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

Super Bowl XII - Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos

Denver players John Grant (63), John Rizzo (59), and Randy Gradishar (53) watch Super Bowl XII from the sideline in New Orleans on Jan. 16, 1978. (AP Photo)

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Randy Gradishar | Denver Broncos

Game Score

Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl XIV - Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 20, 1980; Pasadena, CA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Bennie Cunningham (89) in action against Los Angeles Rams defenders Bob Brudzinski (59), Dave Elmendorf (42), and Jack Youngblood (53) during Super Bowl XIV at the Rose Bowl. The Steelers defeated the Rams 31-19. Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Bob Brudzinski | Los Angeles Rams

Doug France | Los Angeles Rams

Game Score

Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

Super Bowl XVI - Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Jan 24, 1982; Pontiac, MI, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Archie Griffin (45) fumbles a kick-off from the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XVI at the Pontiac Superdome. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-21. Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Archie Griffin | Cincinnati Bengals

Ray Griffin | Cincinnati Bengals

Pete Johnson | Cincinnati Bengals

Game Score

San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21

Super Bowl XVII - Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Redskins

Jan 30, 1983; Pasadena, CA, USA; Miami Dolphins punter Tom Orosz (3) attempts a punt against the Washington Redskins during Super Bowl XVII at the Rose Bowl. The Redskins defeated the Dolphins 27-17. Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Bob Brudzinski | Miami Dolphins

Tom Orosz | Miami Dolphins

Game Score

Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17

Super Bowl XIX - Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers

Jan 20, 1985; Stanford, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers receiver Russ Francis (81) tackled by Miami Dolphins linebacker Bob Brudzinski (59) and Don McNeal (28) during Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Dolphins 38-16. Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Bob Brudzinski | Miami Dolphins

John Frank | San Francisco 49ers

Game Score

San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

Super Bowl XX - Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots

Jan 26, 1986; New Orleans, LA, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Mike Singletary (50) looks at the loose ball after Shaun Gayle (23) stripped it from New England Patriots tight end Derrick Ramsey (88) during Super Bowl XX at the Superdome. The Bears defeated the Patriots 46-10. Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Mike Tomczak | Chicago Bears

Shaun Gayle | Chicago Bears

Game Score

Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

Super Bowl XXI - Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants

Jan 25, 1987; Pasadena, CA, USA; New York Giants linebacker Pepper Johnson (52) celebrates after defeating the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXI at the Rose Bowl. The Giants defeated the Broncos 39-20. Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Pepper Johnson | New York Giants

William Roberts | New York Giants

Game Score

New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

Super Bowl XXIII - Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Jan 22, 1989; Miami, FL, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end John Frank (86) and tackle Harris Barton (79) celebrate defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl XXIII at Dolphin Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 20-16. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

John Frank | San Francisco 49ers

Game Score

San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Super Bowl XXV - Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants

Jan 27, 1991; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants linebacker Pepper Johnson (52) and defensive end Leonard Marshall (70) celebrate on the field during Super Bowl XXV against the Buffalo Bills at Tampa Stadium. The Giants defeated the Bills 19-20. Credit: Bob Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Pepper Johnson | New York Giants

William Roberts | New York Giants

Game Score

New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

Super Bowl XXVI - Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Redskins

Jan 26, 1992; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Washington Redskins offensive tackle Jim Lachey (79) looks on as tight end Ron Middleton (87) confronts Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith (78) during Super Bowl XXVI at the Metrodome. The Redskins defeated the Bills 37-24. Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Jim Lachey | Washington Redskins

Joe Staysniak | Buffalo Bills

Game Score

Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24

Super Bowl XXXI - Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots

Jan 26, 1997; New Orleans, LA, USA; New England Patriots running back Curtis Martin (28) carries the ball behind the blocking of running back Keith Byars (41) during Super Bowl XXXI at the Superdome. The Packers defeated the Patriots 35-21. Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Keith Byars | New England Patriots

Terry Glenn | New England Patriots

Tom Tupa | New England Patriots

Game Score

Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

Super Bowl XXXIII - Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos

Jan 31, 1999; Miami, FL, USA; Denver Broncos running back Derek Loville (31) carries the ball against Atlanta Falcons defenders Travis Hall (98) and William White (35) during Super Bowl XXXIII at Dolphin Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 34-19. Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

William White | Atlanta Falcons

Tito Paul | Denver Broncos

Game Score

Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19

Super Bowl XXXIV - St. Louis Rams vs. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Eddie George dives in the end zone for a one-yard touchdown during the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXIV inside the Georgia Dome on Jan. 30, 2000. The touchdown was the first of the game for the Titans. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Orlando Pace | St. Louis Rams

Joe Germaine | St. Louis Rams

Lorenzo Styles | St. Louis Rams

Eddie George | Tennessee Titans

Chris Sanders | Tennessee Titans

Game Score

St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

Super Bowl XXXV - Baltimore Ravens vs. New York Giants

TAMPA, UNITED STATES: New York Giants’ players Omar Stoutmire (L) and Joe Montgomery (R) wait for the end of Super Bowl XXXV as the Baltimore Ravens lead in the game 28 January 2001, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Ravens won the game 34-7. AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Joe Montgomery | New York Giants

Game Score

Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7

Super Bowl XXXVI - New England Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams

NEW ORLEANS – JANUARY 29: Left Tackle Orlando Pace #76 of the St. Louis Rams laughs during Super Bowl XXXVI Media Day on January 29, 2002, at the Super Dome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Mike Vrabel | New England Patriots

Ryan Pickett | St. Louis Rams

Orlando Pace | St. Louis Rams

Game Score

New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

Super Bowl XXXVII - Oakland Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Ricky Dudley gabs a pass at Raymond James Stadium in a preseason game on August 28, 2004, against the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Rickey Dudley | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Game Score

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

Super Bowl XXXVIII - Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

Feb 1, 2004; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel (50) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme (17) causing a fumble in the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Panthers 32-29. Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Mike Vrabel | New England Patriots

Game Score

New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

Super Bowl XXXIX - New England Patriots vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Feb 06, 2005; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel (50) hauls in a third-quarter touchdown pass as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jevon Kearse (93) defends during Super Bowl XXXIX at Alltel Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 24-21. Credit: Photo by Dilip Vishwanat-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Mike Vrabel | New England Patriots

Game Score

New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Super Bowl XL - Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Michael Harden (25) hugs teammate and defensive lineman Rodney Bailey during Super Bowl XL Media Day at Ford Field in Detroit Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2006. Super Bowl XL will feature the AFC Champion Pittsburgh Steelers against the NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Rodney Bailey | Seattle Seahawks

Game Score

Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

Super Bowl XLI - Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts

Chicago Bears safety Tyler Everett (22), Jamar Williams (52), and Mike Brown (30) are seen during Media Day at Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2007. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Tyler Everett | Chicago Bears

Game Score

Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

Super Bowl XLII - New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

Feb 3, 2008; Glendale, AZ, USA; New York Giants running back Brandon Jacobs (27) is stopped by New England Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel (50) and linebacker Junior Seau (55) in the first quarter of Super Bowl XLII at the University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Mike Vrabel | New England Patriots

Game Score

New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

Super Bowl XLIII - Arizona Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Santonio Holmes catches a touchdown pass as Arizona Cardinals safety Aaron Francisco defends during the fourth quarter of the NFL Super Bowl XLIII football game, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2009, in Tampa, Fla. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Santonio Holmes | Pittsburgh Steelers

Game Score

Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Super Bowl XLIV - Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints

Feb 7, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Malcolm Jenkins (27) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Austin Collie (17) during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Malcolm Jenkins | New Orleans Saints

Will Smith | New Orleans Saints

Game Score

New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

Super Bowl XLV - Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Feb 6, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk (50) pressures Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger out of the pocket during the second half of Super Bowl XLV at Cowboys Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

A.J. Hawk | Green Bay Packers

Matt Wilhelm | Green Bay Packers

Ryan Pickett | Green Bay Packers

Will Allen | Pittsburgh Steelers

Game Score

Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25

Super Bowl XLVI - New England Patriots vs. New York Giants

Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants tight end Jake Ballard (left) is tackled by New England Patriots outside linebacker Brandon Spikes (55) during the first half of Super Bowl XLVI at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Jake Ballard | New York Giants

Jim Cordle | New York Giants

Game Score

New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

Super Bowl XLVII - Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

Feb 3, 2013; New Orleans, LA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) runs against Baltimore Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox (46) during the third quarter in Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Alex Boone | San Francisco 49ers

Ted Ginn | San Francisco 49ers

Larry Grant | San Francisco 49ers

Donte Whitner | San Francisco 49ers

Game Score

Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and defensive back Nate Ebner (43) run onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Nate Ebner | New England Patriots

Game Score

New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

Super Bowl 50 - Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby (29) celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Ted Ginn | Carolina Panthers

Corey Brown | Carolina Panthers

Kurt Coleman | Carolina Panthers

Andrew Norwell | Carolina Panthers

Bradley Roby | Denver Broncos

Game Score

Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

Super Bowl LI - Atlanta Falcons vs. New England Patriots

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots defensive back Nate Ebner (43) against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Nate Ebner | New England Patriots

Game Score

New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28

Super Bowl LIII - Los Angeles Rams vs. New England Patriots

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots defensive back Nate Ebner (43) celebrates as Los Angeles Rams miss a late field goal attempt in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Jake McQuaide | Los Angeles Rams

Nate Ebner | New England Patriots

John Simon | New England Patriots

Game Score

New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

Super Bowl LIV - Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) in action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Former Ohio State player(s) in the game

Nick Bosa | San Francisco 49ers

Game Score

Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

