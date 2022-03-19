Every former Buckeye in the USFL updated after supplemental draft

The United States Football League is back and despite not seeing talent like Steve Young, Herschel Walker, or Reggie White suit up anytime soon, it will still be a fun experience and more than a few former Ohio State Buckeyes will get another shot to chase their dreams.

We originally broke down every former Buckeye drafted in the 35 round expansion draft and then we covered the additions of a few more Buckeyes from the USFL supplemental draft. With all of those somewhat dizzying moments, we thought it would be a good time to recap every former Ohio State stud in the USFL. Who will be your favorite USFL team?

List

Ohio State football players that played in the USFL

Birmingham Stallions

Jan 11, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jonathan Newsome (91) celebrates against the Denver Broncos in the 2014 AFC Divisional playoff football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Colts defeated the Broncos 24-13. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There is only one former Buckeye on the Baltimore Stallions roster in Jonathan Newsome, who actually transferred to Ball State after first playing for the Buckeyes. Newsome was drafted with the tenth pick in the fourth round.

Houston Gamblers

There are currently no Buckeyes on the Houston roster.

Michigan Panthers

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Marcus Baugh (85) catches the game-winning 16-yard touchdown behind Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Manny Bowen (43) and safety Troy Apke (28) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 28, 2017. Ohio State won 39-38. [Adam Cairns/Dispatch]

The only former Buckeye on the Michigan Panther roster is former tight end, Marcus Baugh, and he was selected during the supplemental draft,

Story continues

New Jersey Generals

Purdue Boilermakers defenders bring down Ohio State Buckeyes running back Mike Weber (25) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]

Mike Weber is the only former Buckeye on the New Jersey General roster and will receive a huge role as the third running back taken in the draft.

New Orleans Breakers

Jan 1, 2019; Pasadena, CA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) celebrates after making a catch for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies in the first half in the 2019 Rose Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Johnnie Dixon is the lone former Buckeye on the New Orleans Breakers roster and will be looking to make an impact.

Philadelphia Stars

There are no Buckeyes on the Philadelphia roster.

Pittsburgh Maulers

There are no former Buckeyes on the Pittsburgh Mauler roster.

Tampa Bay Bandits

Oct 7, 2017; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Matthew Burrell (69) during the third quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

In the supplemental draft, the Tampa Bay Bandits selected Matthew Burrell. The former four-star recruit transferred to Sam Houston State after starting his college career at Ohio State.

