Everton fan Peter Macfarlane and host of podcast The Blue Room speaks to BBC Radio 5 Live on the club's two-point deduction: "There has to be some sort of relief because it appears that it's coming to its conclusion now.

"I feel like we've been in the dark since November - we haven't actually known where we stood in the league with these point deductions.

"As disappointing as it is to get more points taken off us and how much of an injustice we may feel that is, at least we now know what we need to do to stay in the Premier League. There has been such a cloud hanging over the club and hanging over the supporters for such a long time.

"It's been difficult to keep morale high - or any resemblance of morale, to be honest. We just have to go out and win now and stay in the Premier League.

"It's no surprise the Premier League has decided to come in hard. I would have been more surprised if it was seen to be more reasonable, given how we feel they have acted towards Everton and Evertonians this year.

"We've had four separate commissions, including our appeal, and all four have disagreed and contradicted each other. There's no consistency or clear guidelines.

"We have a number of home games but you can't underestimate anyone because the teams that we're going to be playing will be fighting for their lives. We have Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United all to come.

"It's been difficult to pick up points at home given the mood around the place but Evertonians have to come together, and I know that's what we do best when our backs are up against the wall."