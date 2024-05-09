Everton v Sheffield United: Pick of the stats
Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Everton and Sheffield United in the Premier League.
Everton have lost five of their past seven home league games against Sheffield United (including the most recent two). The exceptions are a 4-2 win in August 1993 and a 2-0 victory in October 2006.
Sheffield United have won more Premier League away games against Everton than they have any other opponent (three) and their four wins overall against them in the competition is their joint-most versus one side (also four against Chelsea).
Everton have lost their final home league game in just one of the last eight campaigns. They have also won their final home game of the season for three years in a row since a 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth in 2019-20.
The Blades have lost their final away game in each of their past four Premier League campaigns. The last time they won their final Premier League away game actually came at Everton in the 1992-93 season.
Everton keeper Jordan Pickford has kept 12 clean sheets in the Premier League this season - his second-most in a single campaign after 2018-19 (14).
Despite only joining the club in January, no Sheffield United player has scored more Premier League goals this season than Ben Brereton-Diaz (six). His rate of a goal every 158 minutes is the second best by any Blades player who has managed a minimum of 500 minutes in a single season after Nathan Blake in 1993-94 (one goal every 145 minutes).