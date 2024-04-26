Everton v Brentford: Pick of the stats

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Everton host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, 17:30 BST.

Everton are looking to complete only their second league double over Brentford, previously doing so in the 1952-53 second division.

None of the 10 league meetings between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park have ended in a draw, with the Toffees winning seven of these to the Bees' three.

Brentford have won their past two Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 18 combined. They last won three in a row in October and November.

Bryan Mbeumo has been involved in nine goals in his past 10 Premier League starts (four goals, five assists), while Brentford have won 39% of their league games when the Cameroon international has started this season, compared to 12.5% when he has not.