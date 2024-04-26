Advertisement

Everton v Brentford: Pick of the stats

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before Everton host Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, 17:30 BST.

  • Everton are looking to complete only their second league double over Brentford, previously doing so in the 1952-53 second division.

  • None of the 10 league meetings between Everton and Brentford at Goodison Park have ended in a draw, with the Toffees winning seven of these to the Bees' three.

  • Brentford have won their past two Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 18 combined. They last won three in a row in October and November.

  • Bryan Mbeumo has been involved in nine goals in his past 10 Premier League starts (four goals, five assists), while Brentford have won 39% of their league games when the Cameroon international has started this season, compared to 12.5% when he has not.

  • Brentford's Yoane Wissa has scored five goals in his past five Premier League away games, as many as he had in his previous 29 appearances on the road in the competition.