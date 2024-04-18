Everton manager Brian Sorensen signs new contract until 2026

Brian Sorensen won two league titles during two spells at Fortuna Hjorring in the Danish Women's League before joining Everton [Getty Images]

Everton manager Brian Sorensen has signed a new contract until 2026.

The Dane led Everton to sixth in the Women's Super League last season, his first since being appointed.

They are third from bottom of the table this season with four games remaining.

"I'm very happy - I really like it here. I like the club, I like the people in the club and I like the fans," Sorensen, whose current contract was due to expire at the end of this season, told evertontv.

"There's a plan in place, we have a good future and a good squad going forward. It's important to show in the background there's a plan."

Assistant coach Stephen Neligan has also extended his contract until 2026.

Everton, who are without a win in five games in all competitions, travel to Brighton in the WSL on Friday.