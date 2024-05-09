Everton 'don't deserve' potential troubles

[Getty Images]

Everton deserve better than 777 Partners and the current situation that the majority owners have overseen at Standard Liege is "a complete disgrace", according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Speaking to the BBC's Total Sport Merseyside show, Tavolieri said: "The situation is quite clear - all the employees of the company are not paid.

"It will be a problem where they don't know when it will be solved. They are expecting not to be paid until the end of the season.

"It is the same thing for all the employees who are not involved with the sports stuff - that's the current situation."

The Miami based investment firm agreed to buy Farhad Moshiri's 94% stake of Everton in September but there has been growing uncertainty around the deal.

Tavolieri believes Everton are right to be worried about the potential deal and he said all the clubs involved with 777 Partners are "cracking in front of you, from a sporting point of view and a financial point of view.

"Everton is a big club with big supporters and a massive fan base," he added. "I don't believe that they deserve this."

Listen to Tavolieri's interview here