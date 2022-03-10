Evan Neal no longer No. 1 overall pick, loses OT1 designation in latest 2022 NFL mock draft

Former Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal was considered to be an easy choice for the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft, but things have seemingly changed.

One would expect the franchise would look to protect last year’s No. 1 overall pick, which they also held, quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Instead it appears that the offensive line will be dealt with either through free agency or later on in the draft, as ESPN’s draft expert Todd McShay now projects Michigan’s defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to be the No. 1 overall pick.

McShay states that the Jaguars placing the franchise tag on former Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson has to do with his projection that the team will go with a defender.

Neal not only falls out from the top overall pick, but he is no longer the first offensive lineman selected.

According to McShay, the Houston Texans will take Ikem Ekwonu out of NC State at No. 3 overall and Neal will be drafted one pick later at No. 4 by the New York Jets.

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams is also selected in this mock draft at No. 25 overall to the Buffalo Bills.

